The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) take on the Indiana Pacers (11-8) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Bucks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Bucks defeated the Knicks on Tuesday, 146-122. Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 35 points (and added 10 assists and eight rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 35 8 10 3 0 1 Damian Lillard 28 3 7 1 1 5 Malik Beasley 18 3 0 0 0 6

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers were victorious in their most recent game against the Celtics, 122-112, on Monday. Tyrese Haliburton was their leading scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 26 10 13 1 0 5 Buddy Hield 21 2 2 2 0 4 Myles Turner 17 10 1 1 1 2

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 30.2 points, 5.2 assists and 10.7 boards per contest, shooting 61.1% from the field (seventh in NBA).

Damian Lillard puts up 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez puts up 13.2 points, 5 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.8 blocks (first in NBA).

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 6.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field.

Malik Beasley posts 12.1 points, 4.4 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 46% from downtown (ninth in NBA), with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton gets the Pacers 26.9 points, 4 boards and 11.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Myles Turner's averages on the season are 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 50.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Bruce Brown gets the Pacers 12.7 points, 4.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Buddy Hield averages 13.6 points, 2.8 boards and 2.7 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers for the season are 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton IND 26.9 3.4 10.9 1.1 0.6 4.4 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 30.9 11.7 6.8 2 1.3 0.3 Myles Turner IND 15.8 7.6 1 0.8 2.4 1.1 Damian Lillard MIL 26.8 4.7 8.1 1 0.2 3.4 Bruce Brown IND 14 4.3 3 1.3 0.3 1 Brook Lopez MIL 17.2 5.6 1.9 1 2.9 1.9

