How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (14-10-1) will visit the Calgary Flames (10-12-3) on Thursday, with both squads coming off a loss in their most recent game.
You can see the Flames-Hurricanes matchup on BSSO and ESPN+.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Flames Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Flames Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Flames Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Flames Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Flames Player Props
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are allowing 83 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in league play.
- The Hurricanes' 82 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|22
|8
|14
|22
|15
|11
|53.4%
|Seth Jarvis
|25
|9
|10
|19
|7
|13
|47.4%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|25
|11
|7
|18
|10
|10
|48%
|Martin Necas
|25
|7
|11
|18
|12
|7
|36.8%
|Brady Skjei
|25
|4
|11
|15
|9
|12
|-
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames' total of 84 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the NHL.
- With 73 goals (2.9 per game), the Flames have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Flames have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|25
|7
|10
|17
|10
|17
|54.6%
|Nazem Kadri
|25
|5
|11
|16
|21
|18
|49.1%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|25
|4
|11
|15
|20
|13
|100%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|24
|5
|9
|14
|6
|6
|0%
|MacKenzie Weegar
|25
|6
|8
|14
|23
|8
|-
