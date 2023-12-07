Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Sebastian Aho, Elias Lindholm and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Calgary Flames matchup at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Aho has been a big player for Carolina this season, with 22 points in 22 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 4 at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 6 vs. Sabres Dec. 2 2 0 2 6 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 1 0 1 4 at Flyers Nov. 28 0 2 2 6

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Seth Jarvis has 19 points (0.8 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 10 assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Sabres Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Flyers Nov. 28 1 0 1 2

Teuvo Teravainen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Teuvo Teravainen's season total of 18 points has come from 11 goals and seven assists.

Teravainen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 1 at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 5 vs. Sabres Dec. 2 1 1 2 3 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 at Flyers Nov. 28 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Lindholm has scored seven goals (0.3 per game) and collected 10 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Calgary offense with 17 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 2.6 shots per game, shooting 10.8%.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 5 0 0 0 1 vs. Canucks Dec. 2 2 0 2 4 vs. Stars Nov. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Nov. 25 0 0 0 1

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Nazem Kadri is one of the top contributors for Calgary with 16 total points (0.6 per game), with five goals and 11 assists in 25 games.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Nov. 30 1 0 1 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 27 0 1 1 6 at Avalanche Nov. 25 0 0 0 3

