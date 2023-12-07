How to Watch the JMU vs. William & Mary Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The James Madison Dukes (6-3) go up against the William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
JMU vs. William & Mary Scoring Comparison
- The Tribe put up an average of 63.8 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 59.7 the Dukes give up.
- When it scores more than 59.7 points, William & Mary is 2-3.
- JMU's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.8 points.
- The 70.9 points per game the Dukes record are just 4.9 more points than the Tribe give up (66.0).
- JMU is 4-1 when scoring more than 66.0 points.
- William & Mary has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.
- The Dukes shoot 41.4% from the field, only 1.5% higher than the Tribe concede defensively.
- The Tribe make 38.6% of their shots from the field, 4.4% higher than the Dukes' defensive field-goal percentage.
JMU Leaders
- Peyton McDaniel: 11.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 32.5 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (14-for-66)
- Jamia Hazell: 11.0 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)
- Annalicia Goodman: 6.4 PTS, 61.0 FG%
- Steph Ouderkirk: 5.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Montana State
|W 65-62
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|12/1/2023
|@ Liberty
|L 67-53
|Liberty Arena
|12/3/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 55-53
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/7/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Maine
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
