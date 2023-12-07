How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Wednesday, December 7
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the only matchup on the Liga MX schedule on Wednesday, CF America and Atletico San Luis hit the pitch at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding Wednesday's Liga MX action here. Check out the links below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Atletico San Luis vs CF America
CF America makes the trip to face Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: CF America (-125)
- Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+330)
- Draw: (+275)
