Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Prop bets for Jarvis in that upcoming Hurricanes-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis' plus-minus this season, in 18:59 per game on the ice, is 0.

Jarvis has a goal in six games this year out of 25 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 11 of 25 games this season, Jarvis has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Jarvis has an assist in eight of 25 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Jarvis' implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarvis has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are allowing 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 25 Games 2 19 Points 1 9 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

