How to Watch the William & Mary vs. JMU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The James Madison Dukes (6-3) face the William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
William & Mary vs. JMU Scoring Comparison
- The Tribe's 63.8 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 59.7 the Dukes allow.
- When it scores more than 59.7 points, William & Mary is 2-3.
- JMU's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.
- The 70.9 points per game the Dukes put up are only 4.9 more points than the Tribe allow (66).
- JMU is 4-1 when scoring more than 66 points.
- When William & Mary allows fewer than 70.9 points, it is 3-2.
- This season the Dukes are shooting 41.4% from the field, only 1.5% higher than Tribe give up.
- The Tribe's 38.6 shooting percentage from the field is 4.4 higher than the Dukes have conceded.
William & Mary Leaders
- Nylah Young: 19 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%
- Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46)
- Kayla Rolph: 7.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Kayla Beckwith: 4.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%
- Cassidy Geddes: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
William & Mary Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 59-57
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Old Dominion
|L 72-66
|Kaplan Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Navy
|W 81-53
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/7/2023
|@ JMU
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/17/2023
|Longwood
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
