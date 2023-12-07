The James Madison Dukes (6-3) face the William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

William & Mary vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

The Tribe's 63.8 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 59.7 the Dukes allow.

When it scores more than 59.7 points, William & Mary is 2-3.

JMU's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.

The 70.9 points per game the Dukes put up are only 4.9 more points than the Tribe allow (66).

JMU is 4-1 when scoring more than 66 points.

When William & Mary allows fewer than 70.9 points, it is 3-2.

This season the Dukes are shooting 41.4% from the field, only 1.5% higher than Tribe give up.

The Tribe's 38.6 shooting percentage from the field is 4.4 higher than the Dukes have conceded.

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 19 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%

19 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG% Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46)

13.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46) Kayla Rolph: 7.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

7.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kayla Beckwith: 4.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%

4.8 PTS, 45.2 FG% Cassidy Geddes: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

