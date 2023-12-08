If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Charlotte County, Virginia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Charlotte County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cumberland High School at Randolph-Henry High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8

5:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Charlotte Court House, VA

Charlotte Court House, VA Conference: James River

James River How to Stream: Watch Here

