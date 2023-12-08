Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colonial Heights County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Colonial Heights County, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Colonial Heights County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Colonial Heights High School at Hopewell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hopewell, VA
- Conference: Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
