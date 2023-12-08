Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Falls Church County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Falls Church County, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Falls Church County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity School At Meadow View at Wakefield School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 8
- Location: The Plains, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren County High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.