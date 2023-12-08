The Toronto Raptors (9-12) play the Charlotte Hornets (6-13) on December 8, 2023.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 47% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte is 4-7 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Raptors are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank eighth.

The Hornets' 113.1 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 112.5 the Raptors give up.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Charlotte is 6-6.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets average 111.9 points per game at home, 2.5 fewer points than on the road (114.4). Defensively they give up 120.4 per game, 2.5 fewer points than away (122.9).

At home, Charlotte concedes 120.4 points per game. On the road, it allows 122.9.

The Hornets collect 0.3 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (25.4).

Hornets Injuries