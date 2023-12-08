We have high school basketball action in James City County, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

James City County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jamestown High School at Lafayette High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Bruton High School at New Kent High School