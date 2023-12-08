Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Manassas County, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Manassas County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Freedom High School - South Riding at Osbourn Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Osbourn High School at Unity Reed High School