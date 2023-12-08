Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Roanoke County, Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Cross High School at Covenant School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hidden Valley High School at William Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Vinton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at Cave Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
