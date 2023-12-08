Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Russell County, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lebanon, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastside High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lebanon, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Cities Christian Academy at Council High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Honaker, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
