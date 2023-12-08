Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Scott County, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Scott County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rye Cove High School at Thomas Walker High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 7
- Location: Ewing, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washburn School at Rye Cove High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Duffield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Twin Springs High School at Cloudland High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Roan Mountain, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
