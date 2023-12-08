Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County Today - December 8
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Suffolk County, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Suffolk County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nansemond River High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King's Fork High School at Deep Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
