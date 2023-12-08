Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Virginia Beach County, Virginia is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carmel High School at Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ocean Lakes High School at Frank W. Cox High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Colonial High School at Green Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Landstown High School at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tallwood High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princess Anne High School at Kempsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
