For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brendan Lemieux a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Brendan Lemieux score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lemieux stats and insights

  • In two of 10 games this season, Lemieux has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
  • Lemieux has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Lemieux recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:37 Away L 3-2
11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 9:33 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:17 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:36 Away L 3-0
10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:00 Away L 6-4
10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:44 Away L 7-4
10/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:48 Away W 6-3
10/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:26 Away L 6-3
10/14/2023 Kings 1 1 0 6:06 Away W 6-5 SO

Hurricanes vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

