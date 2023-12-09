The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Butler is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 134th.

The Bulldogs average 9.2 more points per game (82.1) than the Golden Bears allow (72.9).

Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Stats Insights

The Golden Bears' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

Cal has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears rank 53rd.

The Golden Bears' 74.6 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs give up.

Cal has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.1 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Butler performed better in home games last season, putting up 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game away from home.

The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.3 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, Butler fared better at home last season, averaging 7.0 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Cal scored 3.9 more points per game at home (60.5) than away (56.6).

At home, the Golden Bears conceded 68.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (73.8).

Beyond the arc, Cal knocked down fewer triples on the road (4.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (32.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 Buffalo W 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/19/2023 Georgetown - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Cal Upcoming Schedule