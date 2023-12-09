The Vancouver Canucks (17-9-1) host the Carolina Hurricanes (14-11-1, losers of three straight) at Rogers Arena. The matchup on Saturday, December 9 starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 5-4-1 while scoring 33 total goals (four power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 13.8%). They have conceded 34 goals.

Before this matchup, here's who we expect to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Canucks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Canucks 4, Hurricanes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-110)

Canucks (-110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canucks Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (14-11-1 overall) have posted a record of 4-1-5 in matchups that have required OT this season.

Carolina has earned 11 points (5-3-1) in its nine games decided by one goal.

This season the Hurricanes registered just one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Carolina failed to win all three games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Hurricanes have earned 29 points in their 18 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal in 11 games and picked up 14 points with a record of 7-4-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Carolina has posted a record of 13-8-1 (27 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned just two points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 3rd 3.81 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 5th 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.31 20th 27th 28.6 Shots 34.6 1st 13th 30 Shots Allowed 25.2 1st 5th 26.8% Power Play % 20.69% 16th 27th 74.7% Penalty Kill % 78.31% 19th

Hurricanes vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

