The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Cincinnati Stats Insights

This season, the Bearcats have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have made.

Cincinnati is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 31st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 77th.

The Bearcats record 17.2 more points per game (87.3) than the Musketeers allow (70.1).

Cincinnati is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.9% the Bearcats' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier is 3-2 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Bearcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 252nd.

The Musketeers put up 10.6 more points per game (75.6) than the Bearcats give up (65).

Xavier has a 4-5 record when allowing fewer than 87.3 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Cincinnati scored 11.9 more points per game (82.6) than it did when playing on the road (70.7).

The Bearcats gave up 67.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).

Looking at three-pointers, Cincinnati performed better in home games last year, sinking 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 80.5.

At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).

Beyond the arc, Xavier knocked down more 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38%).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Georgia Tech W 89-54 Fifth Third Arena 11/28/2023 @ Howard W 86-81 Burr Gymnasium 12/3/2023 FGCU W 99-62 Fifth Third Arena 12/9/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center 12/12/2023 Bryant - Fifth Third Arena 12/16/2023 Dayton - Heritage Bank Center

Xavier Upcoming Schedule