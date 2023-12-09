Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County This Week
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Essex County, Virginia this week? We have what you need below.
Essex County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Galax High School at Essex High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Salem, VA
