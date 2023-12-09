Saturday's NHL slate features a projected close outing between the Carolina Hurricanes (14-11-1, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Vancouver Canucks (17-9-1, -105 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hurricanes vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Vancouver has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 18 of 27 games this season.

The Hurricanes are 14-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Canucks have been an underdog in 11 games this season, with six upset wins (54.5%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Carolina has compiled a 14-9 record (winning 60.9% of its games).

Vancouver has won six of its 11 games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-6 4-5-1 6.4 3.30 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.30 3.40 4 13.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-5 5-5-0 6.5 3.10 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.10 2.80 4 12.9% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.