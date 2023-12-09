Sebastian Aho and J.T. Miller are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Canucks Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Carolina, Aho has 22 points in 23 games (eight goals, 14 assists).

Martin Necas is another important player for Carolina, with 19 points (0.7 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists.

Seth Jarvis has posted nine goals and 10 assists for Carolina.

Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .894% save percentage (44th in league).

Canucks Players to Watch

Miller is a key offensive option for Vancouver, with 39 points this season, as he has recorded 14 goals and 25 assists in 27 games.

With 36 total points (1.3 per game), including nine goals and 27 assists through 27 games, Quinn Hughes is key for Vancouver's attack.

This season, Elias Pettersson has 10 goals and 24 assists, for a season point total of 34.

In the crease, Vancouver's Casey DeSmith is 5-2-1 this season, amassing 231 saves and allowing 22 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .913 save percentage (20th in the league).

Hurricanes vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 15th 3.23 Goals Scored 3.81 3rd 20th 3.31 Goals Allowed 2.59 4th 1st 34.6 Shots 28.6 27th 1st 25.2 Shots Allowed 30 14th 16th 20.69% Power Play % 26.8% 4th 19th 78.31% Penalty Kill % 74.7% 27th

