Hurricanes vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (14-11-1) visit the Vancouver Canucks (17-9-1) at Rogers Arena on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Hurricanes have lost three straight games.
Hurricanes vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-130)
|Canucks (+105)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 60.9% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (14-9).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Carolina has a 12-8 record (winning 60.0% of its games).
- The Hurricanes have a 56.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Carolina's 26 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.
Hurricanes vs. Canucks Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|84 (10th)
|Goals
|103 (1st)
|86 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|70 (10th)
|18 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|26 (3rd)
|18 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (28th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- Four of Carolina's last 10 games went over.
- The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.4 higher than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes' 84 goals this season make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have allowed 86 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.
- They're ranked 19th in the league with a -2 goal differential .
