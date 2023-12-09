Saturday's game that pits the No. 18 James Madison Dukes (8-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) versus the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Chartway Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-71 in favor of James Madison, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Chartway Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 86, Old Dominion 71

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Old Dominion

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-14.5)

James Madison (-14.5) Computer Predicted Total: 156.9

Old Dominion has a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to James Madison, who is 4-2-0 ATS. The Monarchs have a 4-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Dukes have a record of 5-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

James Madison Performance Insights

The Dukes have a +155 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.4 points per game. They're putting up 95.4 points per game, first in college basketball, and are giving up 76.0 per contest to rank 291st in college basketball.

James Madison ranks 40th in college basketball at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's 6.5 more than the 31.3 its opponents average.

James Madison knocks down 9.9 three-pointers per game (18th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 39.1% from deep (27th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.0%.

James Madison has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (151st in college basketball), 5.0 fewer than the 16.5 it forces (11th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.