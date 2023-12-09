How to Watch James Madison vs. Old Dominion on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (8-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) will look to continue a four-game road winning streak when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chartway Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
James Madison vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison Stats Insights
- The Dukes make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Monarchs have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- James Madison has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Dukes are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Monarchs sit at 253rd.
- The Dukes score 95.4 points per game, 22.1 more points than the 73.3 the Monarchs give up.
- When James Madison puts up more than 73.3 points, it is 8-0.
James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- James Madison put up 86.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.5 points per contest.
- The Dukes gave up 65.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.8).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, James Madison performed better in home games last year, draining 9.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in road games.
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Fresno State
|W 95-64
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|Buffalo
|W 81-66
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/3/2023
|Keystone
|W 130-59
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
