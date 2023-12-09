The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (8-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to extend an eight-game win streak when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chartway Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 152.5.

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Chartway Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under James Madison -6.5 152.5

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

In four of six games this season, James Madison and its opponents have gone over 152.5 points.

James Madison has an average total of 171.4 in its contests this year, 18.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Dukes have compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

James Madison has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Dukes have been at least a -275 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

James Madison has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 4 66.7% 95.4 164.9 76 149.3 152.5 Old Dominion 2 33.3% 69.5 164.9 73.3 149.3 138.7

Additional James Madison Insights & Trends

James Madison won 11 games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The 95.4 points per game the Dukes put up are 22.1 more points than the Monarchs allow (73.3).

When James Madison totals more than 73.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 4-2-0 1-2 5-1-0 Old Dominion 2-4-0 1-0 4-2-0

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

James Madison Old Dominion 11-3 Home Record 12-4 8-6 Away Record 6-5 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 86.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.9 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-11-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

