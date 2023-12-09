The Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Liberty Flames (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena. The game airs on ESPNU.

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN

Liberty Stats Insights

This season, the Flames have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Antelopes' opponents have knocked down.

Liberty is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

The Flames are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes sit at 73rd.

The 79.3 points per game the Flames average are 10.4 more points than the Antelopes allow (68.9).

Liberty is 7-0 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.

The Flames ceded 55.7 points per game last season at home, which was 14.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, Liberty performed better when playing at home last year, draining 11.7 treys per game with a 39.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Liberty Upcoming Schedule