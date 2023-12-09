The Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Liberty Flames (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Grand Canyon matchup.

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Grand Canyon Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-4.5) 142.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-4.5) 140.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Betting Trends

Liberty has compiled a 6-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Flames' seven games have hit the over.

Grand Canyon has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Antelopes and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this season.

