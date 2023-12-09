The Delaware State Hornets (6-6) bring a four-game win streak into a home contest versus the Longwood Lancers (8-1), who have won eight straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

  • The Lancers have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
  • This season, Longwood has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.5% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers rank sixth.
  • The Lancers average 7.5 more points per game (81.8) than the Hornets give up to opponents (74.3).
  • Longwood is 6-0 when it scores more than 74.3 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Longwood scored more points at home (80.7 per game) than away (66.4) last season.
  • At home, the Lancers gave up 65.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than they allowed away (65.8).
  • At home, Longwood knocked down 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.3). Longwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than on the road (35.8%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 69-48 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/30/2023 Newport News W 95-46 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/3/2023 @ Morgan State W 88-54 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/9/2023 @ Delaware State - Memorial Hall Gym
12/11/2023 Gallaudet - Joan Perry Brock Center
12/13/2023 @ Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

