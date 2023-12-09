How to Watch Longwood vs. Delaware State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Delaware State Hornets (6-6) bring a four-game win streak into a home contest versus the Longwood Lancers (8-1), who have won eight straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Longwood Stats Insights
- The Lancers have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
- This season, Longwood has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.5% from the field.
- The Hornets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers rank sixth.
- The Lancers average 7.5 more points per game (81.8) than the Hornets give up to opponents (74.3).
- Longwood is 6-0 when it scores more than 74.3 points.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Longwood scored more points at home (80.7 per game) than away (66.4) last season.
- At home, the Lancers gave up 65.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than they allowed away (65.8).
- At home, Longwood knocked down 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.3). Longwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than on the road (35.8%).
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 69-48
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/30/2023
|Newport News
|W 95-46
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Morgan State
|W 88-54
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/9/2023
|@ Delaware State
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|12/11/2023
|Gallaudet
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
