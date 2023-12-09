The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) welcome in the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Norfolk State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans' 43% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

Norfolk State is 4-0 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Spartans rank 93rd.

The Spartans' 75.4 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 65.8 the Redbirds give up.

When it scores more than 65.8 points, Norfolk State is 5-1.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Norfolk State put up more points at home (82 per game) than away (70.6) last season.

At home, the Spartans conceded 61.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 75.

At home, Norfolk State sunk 8.3 triples per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged away (5.6). Norfolk State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than on the road (30.2%).

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule