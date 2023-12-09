The Norfolk State Spartans (4-3) meet the Illinois State Redbirds (3-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. Illinois State Game Information

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Myles Foster: 8.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Dalton Banks: 10.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Malachi Poindexter: 10.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Johnny Kinziger: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Lieb: 5.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Illinois State Players to Watch

Norfolk State vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison

Illinois State Rank Illinois State AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 319th 66.2 Points Scored 74.3 198th 94th 66.2 Points Allowed 68.4 134th 145th 34.3 Rebounds 32.6 216th 117th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10.9 74th 224th 6.8 3pt Made 6.3 263rd 341st 9.8 Assists 12.1 249th 264th 13.3 Turnovers 11.1 125th

