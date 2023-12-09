The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (8-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) travel to face the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) after victories in four road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • The Monarchs have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, two percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.
  • This season, Old Dominion has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Monarchs are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dukes sit at 60th.
  • The Monarchs put up 6.5 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Dukes allow their opponents to score (76).
  • When it scores more than 76 points, Old Dominion is 0-2.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Old Dominion averages 66 points per game. On the road, it averages 73.
  • The Monarchs are giving up fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than on the road (81).
  • At home, Old Dominion drains 5.5 treys per game, 2.5 fewer than it averages on the road (8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.8%) than on the road (37.2%) as well.

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Radford W 69-68 Chartway Arena
12/2/2023 @ Northeastern L 81-68 Matthews Arena
12/6/2023 @ William & Mary L 84-79 Kaplan Arena
12/9/2023 James Madison - Chartway Arena
12/21/2023 TCU - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 South Alabama - Chartway Arena

