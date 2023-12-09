The Radford Highlanders (6-4) will host the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Radford vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Radford Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Radford has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 96th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 283rd.
  • The Highlanders record 5.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Eagles give up (70.2).
  • Radford has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Radford put up 72.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (65.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Highlanders allowed 62.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 65.4.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Radford fared worse in home games last year, draining 6.2 threes per game with a 33.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 per game with a 35.2% percentage away from home.

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Notre Dame (MD) W 100-53 Dedmon Center
11/29/2023 @ Old Dominion L 69-68 Chartway Arena
12/3/2023 Elon W 82-72 Dedmon Center
12/9/2023 North Carolina Central - Dedmon Center
12/12/2023 VMI - Dedmon Center
12/16/2023 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion

