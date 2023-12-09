How to Watch Radford vs. North Carolina Central on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Radford Highlanders (6-4) will host the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Radford vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Radford has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 96th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 283rd.
- The Highlanders record 5.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Eagles give up (70.2).
- Radford has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 70.2 points.
Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Radford put up 72.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (65.9).
- In 2022-23, the Highlanders allowed 62.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 65.4.
- Looking at three-pointers, Radford fared worse in home games last year, draining 6.2 threes per game with a 33.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 per game with a 35.2% percentage away from home.
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Notre Dame (MD)
|W 100-53
|Dedmon Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|L 69-68
|Chartway Arena
|12/3/2023
|Elon
|W 82-72
|Dedmon Center
|12/9/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/12/2023
|VMI
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
