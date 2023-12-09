Radford vs. North Carolina Central December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Radford Highlanders (4-3) will play the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Radford vs. North Carolina Central Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Radford Players to Watch
- DaQuan Smith: 13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kenyon Giles: 16.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryan Antoine: 9.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Justin Archer: 8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 6.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
Radford vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison
|Radford Rank
|Radford AVG
|North Carolina Central AVG
|North Carolina Central Rank
|233rd
|72
|Points Scored
|76.4
|166th
|148th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|68.9
|138th
|130th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|31.9
|243rd
|210th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|145th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.7
|163rd
|318th
|10.4
|Assists
|14.4
|117th
|241st
|13
|Turnovers
|11
|112th
