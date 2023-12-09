How to Watch Richmond vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (5-3) face the Richmond Spiders (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.
Richmond vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
- Richmond is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Spiders are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at fourth.
- The Spiders average only 4.8 more points per game (78.2) than the Gators give up to opponents (73.4).
- Richmond is 5-0 when it scores more than 73.4 points.
Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Richmond averaged 2.1 more points per game at home (70.8) than away (68.7).
- At home, the Spiders allowed 62.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.7.
- Beyond the arc, Richmond drained fewer trifectas on the road (8 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (33.9%) too.
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 80-68
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/2/2023
|William & Mary
|W 88-69
|Robins Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|L 78-73
|McLeod Center
|12/9/2023
|Florida
|-
|FLA Live Arena
|12/16/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Robins Center
|12/21/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Robins Center
