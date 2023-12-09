The Florida Gators (5-3) face the Richmond Spiders (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Richmond vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond Stats Insights

  • The Spiders have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
  • Richmond is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Spiders are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at fourth.
  • The Spiders average only 4.8 more points per game (78.2) than the Gators give up to opponents (73.4).
  • Richmond is 5-0 when it scores more than 73.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Richmond averaged 2.1 more points per game at home (70.8) than away (68.7).
  • At home, the Spiders allowed 62.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.7.
  • Beyond the arc, Richmond drained fewer trifectas on the road (8 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (33.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Wichita State L 80-68 Charles Koch Arena
12/2/2023 William & Mary W 88-69 Robins Center
12/6/2023 @ Northern Iowa L 78-73 McLeod Center
12/9/2023 Florida - FLA Live Arena
12/16/2023 Charlotte - Robins Center
12/21/2023 Buffalo - Robins Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.