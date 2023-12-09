In the upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Teuvo Teravainen to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

In eight of 26 games this season, Teravainen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.

He has four goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 19.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:15 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 12:55 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:50 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:48 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:40 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:03 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 19:37 Home W 4-2

Hurricanes vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

