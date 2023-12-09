Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Virginia Beach County, Virginia is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bayside High School at Western Branch High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Frank W. Cox High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ocean Lakes High School at Deep Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
