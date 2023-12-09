Saturday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) and Valparaiso Beacons (4-5) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia Tech, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 78, Valparaiso 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-16.1)

Virginia Tech (-16.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Virginia Tech's record against the spread so far this season is 4-5-0, while Valparaiso's is 5-3-0. The Hokies are 4-5-0 and the Beacons are 2-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies average 74.4 points per game (183rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.6 per contest (121st in college basketball). They have a +53 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Virginia Tech grabs 30.4 rebounds per game (296th in college basketball) compared to the 30.7 of its opponents.

Virginia Tech knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (202nd in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (181st in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 its opponents make while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc.

The Hokies rank 115th in college basketball by averaging 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 203rd in college basketball, allowing 90.1 points per 100 possessions.

Virginia Tech wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 11.0 (115th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.