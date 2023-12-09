The Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) will face the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM ET and air on The CW.

Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: The CW

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Sean Pedulla: 16.7 PTS, 5 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Lynn Kidd: 17 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

17 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyler Nickel: 10.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Michael Collins Jr.: 3.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Valparaiso AVG Valparaiso Rank 76th 81.3 Points Scored 71.4 246th 78th 65.2 Points Allowed 67.8 129th 275th 31 Rebounds 35.6 105th 296th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 10 126th 79th 8.7 3pt Made 6.4 259th 31st 17.7 Assists 11 292nd 32nd 9.2 Turnovers 9.6 45th

