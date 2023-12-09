Saturday's contest features the VMI Keydets (2-7) and the American Eagles (4-6) matching up at Cameron Hall in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-72 victory for VMI according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

VMI vs. American Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Lexington, Virginia

Venue: Cameron Hall

VMI vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: VMI 73, American 72

Spread & Total Prediction for VMI vs. American

Computer Predicted Spread: VMI (-0.5)

VMI (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

VMI has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while American is 3-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Keydets are 2-5-0 and the Eagles are 5-3-0.

VMI Performance Insights

The Keydets average 72.0 points per game (241st in college basketball) while allowing 72.4 per contest (210th in college basketball). They have a -4 scoring differential overall.

VMI pulls down 38.3 rebounds per game (32nd in college basketball) while allowing 32.7 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

VMI makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (193rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 33.7% from deep while its opponents hit 29.9% from long range.

The Keydets rank 298th in college basketball by averaging 87.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 142nd in college basketball, allowing 87.9 points per 100 possessions.

VMI has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 15.7 per game (355th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.2 (263rd in college basketball).

