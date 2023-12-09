How to Watch VMI vs. American on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The American Eagles (4-6) will try to stop a five-game road skid when squaring off against the VMI Keydets (2-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cameron Hall, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
VMI vs. American Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VMI Stats Insights
- This season, the Keydets have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 48.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
- VMI is 2-0 when it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.
- The Keydets are the 37th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 250th.
- The Keydets score only 2.7 fewer points per game (72.0) than the Eagles give up (74.7).
- When VMI scores more than 74.7 points, it is 2-2.
VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- VMI averaged 73.2 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 64.5 points per contest.
- The Keydets surrendered 72.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.5 away from home.
- When playing at home, VMI averaged 1.3 more three-pointers per game (10.2) than in away games (8.9). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to away from home (33.8%).
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Clarks Summit
|W 100-63
|Cameron Hall
|11/29/2023
|@ Navy
|L 67-47
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/2/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 75-71
|Cameron Hall
|12/9/2023
|American
|-
|Cameron Hall
|12/12/2023
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
