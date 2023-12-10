Who’s the Best Team in the A-10? See our Weekly Women's A-10 Power Rankings
Searching for an up-to-date view of the A-10 and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
A-10 Power Rankings
1. Davidson
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th
- Last Game: W 77-40 vs High Point
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Wilmington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
2. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th
- Last Game: W 73-67 vs Villanova
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: New Hampshire
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
3. Richmond
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th
- Last Game: W 80-77 vs Appalachian State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Liberty
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
4. VCU
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 24-5
- Overall Rank: 82nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th
- Last Game: W 64-55 vs Delaware
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Old Dominion
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
5. George Mason
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th
- Last Game: W 77-30 vs Mount St. Mary's
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ East Carolina
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
6. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd
- Last Game: L 55-44 vs St. John's (NY)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Le Moyne
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21
7. Duquesne
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 148th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st
- Last Game: W 89-69 vs Longwood
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Vermont
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
8. George Washington
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 185th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st
- Last Game: W 55-41 vs Coppin State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Hampton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)
9. Saint Louis
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Overall Rank: 204th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th
- Last Game: L 75-67 vs Southern Illinois
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Green Bay
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
10. Dayton
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 208th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th
- Last Game: W 73-60 vs Miami (OH)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Ohio Dominican
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
11. Loyola Chicago
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 212th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th
- Last Game: W 60-47 vs Milwaukee
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: SIU-Edwardsville
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
12. Fordham
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 226th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
- Last Game: L 77-74 vs Fairfield
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Virginia
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
13. La Salle
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 285th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th
- Last Game: L 106-60 vs Lehigh
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Temple
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
14. UMass
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 310th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th
- Last Game: W 64-52 vs UMass Lowell
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Albany
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
15. Saint Bonaventure
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-26
- Overall Rank: 318th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th
- Last Game: L 55-53 vs Cornell
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Youngstown State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.