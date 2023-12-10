There are two matchups on today's Bundesliga schedule, including Bayer Leverkusen squaring off against VfB Stuttgart.

In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know regarding today's Bundesliga action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen is on the road to match up with VfB Stuttgart at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

Watch FC Cologne vs FSV Mainz

FSV Mainz makes the trip to face FC Cologne at RheinEnergieStadion.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.