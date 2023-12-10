Who’s the Best Team in the CAA? See our Weekly Women's CAA Power Rankings
See how each CAA team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
CAA Power Rankings
1. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd
- Last Game: W 85-49 vs Longwood
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iona
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
2. Delaware
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 140th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd
- Last Game: L 64-55 vs VCU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Temple
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
3. Drexel
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 142nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th
- Last Game: W 65-57 vs Buffalo
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. Campbell
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 164th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th
- Last Game: W 99-28 vs Lancaster Bible
Next Game
- Opponent: @ East Tennessee State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
5. Monmouth
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 172nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th
- Last Game: W 68-47 vs Lafayette
Next Game
- Opponent: Loyola (MD)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
6. Towson
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 177th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th
- Last Game: L 99-51 vs Maryland
Next Game
- Opponent: George Mason
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
7. Charleston (SC)
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 199th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th
- Last Game: W 69-58 vs Jacksonville State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Robert Morris
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
8. N.C. A&T
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 213th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
- Last Game: L 55-52 vs Mercer
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stetson
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19
9. William & Mary
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 221st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
- Last Game: L 75-56 vs JMU
Next Game
- Opponent: Longwood
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
10. Northeastern
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 257th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th
- Last Game: L 79-57 vs Syracuse
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Holy Cross
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
11. Elon
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 275th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th
- Last Game: L 52-47 vs UNC Greensboro
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Furman
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
12. Hofstra
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 277th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th
- Last Game: L 59-54 vs Iona
Next Game
- Opponent: Farmingdale State (NY)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
13. Hampton
- Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 345th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th
- Last Game: L 68-55 vs New Mexico
Next Game
- Opponent: @ George Washington
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)
14. UNC Wilmington
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-25
- Overall Rank: 353rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th
- Last Game: L 108-35 vs Nebraska
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Davidson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
