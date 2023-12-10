The New Mexico Lobos (4-2) face the Hampton Pirates (0-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Hampton vs. New Mexico Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Hampton Players to Watch

Aniyah Augmon: 13.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Charlotte Kohl: 6.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK Nyah Wilson: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Viane Cumber: 13.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Paula Reus: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Mexico Players to Watch

