Miles Sanders will be facing the ninth-worst run defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On 105 attempts, Sanders has rushed for 325 yards (29.5 ypg), with one rushing TD. Sanders also makes an impact as a receiver, catching 22 balls for 126 yards (11.5 ypg).

Sanders vs. the Saints

Sanders vs the Saints (since 2021): 3 GP / 66 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 66 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Saints in the 2023 season.

New Orleans has allowed one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

The Saints have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Saints surrender 125.5 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Saints have totaled nine touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Saints' defense is 12th in the league in that category.

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 24.5 (-118)

Sanders Rushing Insights

Sanders has hit the rushing yards over in three of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Panthers pass on 59.4% of their plays and run on 40.6%. They are 29th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 105 of his team's 301 total rushing attempts this season (34.9%).

Sanders has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (6.2%).

He has nine carries in the red zone (22.0% of his team's 41 red zone rushes).

Miles Sanders Receiving Props vs the Saints

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-125)

Sanders Receiving Insights

In four of 10 games this year, Sanders has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Sanders has received 8.0% of his team's 440 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He has averaged 3.6 yards per target (126 yards on 35 targets).

Sanders does not have a TD reception this year in 11 games.

Sanders' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs

