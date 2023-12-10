How to Watch Panthers vs. Saints on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (5-7) bring a three-game losing streak into their home matchup December 10, 2023 with a struggling Carolina Panthers squad (1-11), winners of five straight.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Panthers Insights
- The Panthers average 5.4 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Saints allow (21.3).
- The Panthers rack up 55.2 fewer yards per game (267.3) than the Saints allow per contest (322.5).
- Carolina rushes for 96 yards per game, 29.5 fewer than the 125.5 New Orleans allows per contest.
- This year the Panthers have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Saints have takeaways (20).
Panthers Away Performance
- On the road, the Panthers score 17.6 points per game and give up 28.4. That's more than they score (15.9) and concede (26.1) overall.
- The Panthers rack up 292.9 yards per game in road games (25.6 more than their overall average), and concede 332.6 on the road (26.6 more than overall).
- Carolina's average passing yards gained (196.1) and conceded (198.6) away from home are both higher than its overall averages of 171.3 and 180.8, respectively.
- On the road, the Panthers accumulate 96.7 rushing yards per game and give up 134. That's more than they gain (96) and allow (125.2) overall.
- The Panthers convert 35.9% of third downs on the road (0.1% higher than their overall average), and concede 34.5% in away games (one% lower than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|Dallas
|L 33-10
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|at Tennessee
|L 17-10
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|L 21-18
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
